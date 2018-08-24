CAPITA Grp/ADR (CTAGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAPITA Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

CTAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised CAPITA Grp/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised CAPITA Grp/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:CTAGY remained flat at $$6.54 during midday trading on Friday. CAPITA Grp/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About CAPITA Grp/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

