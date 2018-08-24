Capita (CPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Capita (LON:CPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.43) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.92 ($2.33).

LON CPI opened at GBX 147.35 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.22).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

