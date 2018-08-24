Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 302,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,737.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,415,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,771,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,633,023 shares of company stock valued at $63,231,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,530,000 after purchasing an additional 659,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,395,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 485,904 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 889,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 386,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,167,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 265,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

