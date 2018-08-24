Canso Select Opportunities Fund (SCW.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (TSE:SCW.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.

SCW.UN opened at C$10.72 on Friday. Canso Select Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.

Canso Select Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to maximize long-term total returns for holders of Units (Unitholders), and to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions, by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian and global debt and equity securities.

