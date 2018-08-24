Canso Select Opportunities Fund (SCW.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Select Opportunities Fund (TSE:SCW.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th.
SCW.UN opened at C$10.72 on Friday. Canso Select Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.
Canso Select Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canso Select Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Select Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.