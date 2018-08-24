Cancom (COK) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.17 ($62.69).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €39.82 ($45.25) on Thursday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($94.38).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

