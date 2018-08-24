Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 206,200 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 146,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. MKM Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

