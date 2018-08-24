Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $771.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.01 and a 52 week high of $797.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.12.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

