Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $18.94 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 404.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.