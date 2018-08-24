Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $17.64 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 954,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,866,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,639,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

