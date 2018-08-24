CampusCoin (CMPCO) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. CampusCoin has a market capitalization of $701,994.00 and $1,134.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CampusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CampusCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 673,634,550 coins and its circulating supply is 473,634,550 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org . The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CampusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CampusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.