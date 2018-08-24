Camellia (CAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Camellia had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.40%.
Shares of CAM opened at £105.80 ($135.24) on Friday. Camellia has a 52 week low of £100 ($127.83) and a 52 week high of £137 ($175.12).
About Camellia
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.