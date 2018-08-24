Camellia (CAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Camellia had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Shares of CAM opened at £105.80 ($135.24) on Friday. Camellia has a 52 week low of £100 ($127.83) and a 52 week high of £137 ($175.12).

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture segment is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

