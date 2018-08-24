California Resources (CRC) Trading 2.2% Higher

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $34.59. 65,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,837,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Imperial Capital set a $41.00 target price on California Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. research analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7,327.0% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,469.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

