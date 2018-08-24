Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Cairn Energy to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cairn Energy to a buy rating and set a GBX 288.20 ($3.68) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.41 ($3.51).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 241.20 ($3.08) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.03).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

