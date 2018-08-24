Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1,233.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 39.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 82.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,332,975.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

General Mills stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

