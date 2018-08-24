Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 1,597,388 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,693,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 2,179,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,222,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after buying an additional 332,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6,928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after buying an additional 2,055,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,465. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.39. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

