C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $600,801.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $2,893,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,727 shares in the company, valued at $69,031,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,169 shares of company stock worth $3,972,874. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

