Buckle (BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.82 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

BKE stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.65. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

