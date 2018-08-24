Bruker Co. (BRKR) Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 56.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of BRKR opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.