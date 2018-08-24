Brown & Brown (BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.37

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 20400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 100.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.