Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 2,770 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Celgene by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,819,000 after purchasing an additional 447,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,235,000 after buying an additional 777,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,342,000 after buying an additional 268,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 245.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after buying an additional 1,241,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

