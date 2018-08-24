Brokers Offer Predictions for High Arctic Energy Services, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Arctic Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of High Arctic Energy Services in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of HWO stock opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This is a positive change from High Arctic Energy Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Director Steven R. Vasey sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,090.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

