Brokerages Set Veritone Inc (VERI) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Veritone and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 107.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 231,376 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 224,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $2,253,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Veritone by 125.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,970. The firm has a market cap of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.94. Veritone has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 102.30% and a negative net margin of 377.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

