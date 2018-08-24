Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Target Price at $42.65

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.36 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

