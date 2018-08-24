Brokerages Set T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Target Price at $8.40

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

TTOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,550. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 637.62% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 307.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director David B. Elsbree bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

