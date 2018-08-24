Brokerages Set Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) PT at $58.90

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Vertical Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $79,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 341,897 shares in the company, valued at $18,971,864.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,977. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,221,000 after buying an additional 1,129,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 79.8% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 935,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 488.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,079 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 28,197.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 767,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

