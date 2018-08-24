Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Target Price at $28.55

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Curtis R. Frasier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,678,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,108,000 after buying an additional 1,204,808 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,941,000 after buying an additional 514,041 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,169,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after buying an additional 736,496 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,965,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,567,000 after buying an additional 2,733,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,534,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 715,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

