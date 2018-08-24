Brokerages Set Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) PT at $15.33

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HTZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,933. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Hertz Global had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hertz Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Hertz Global by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hertz Global by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $391,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

