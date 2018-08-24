Brokerages Set Extended Stay America (STAY) PT at $22.83

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,049.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ames Flynn sold 1,390 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $29,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 119.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.