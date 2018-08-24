Brokerages Set Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $441,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,032.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Parry sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $187,400.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,843 shares of company stock worth $927,550 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.85 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

