Brokerages Set AEGON (AEG) Target Price at $4.60

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AEGON in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

