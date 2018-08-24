Brokerages Set Actuant Co. (ATU) Target Price at $29.21

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATU shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Actuant to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Actuant to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Actuant from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Actuant stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Actuant has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.83 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,446,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,893,000 after purchasing an additional 741,931 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,716,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 33.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,639,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 660,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

