Brokerages Expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,007,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,261,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after buying an additional 175,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 737,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 253,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. 714,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,210. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

