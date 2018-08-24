Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.59 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,648. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

