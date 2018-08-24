Brokerages Expect First American Financial Corp (FAF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. First American Financial reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $794,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,865,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,982,000 after purchasing an additional 586,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,073,000 after acquiring an additional 384,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,742,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First American Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 527,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,874. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

