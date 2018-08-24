Brokerages Expect Fastenal (FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. 3,124,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,818. Fastenal has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

