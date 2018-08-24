Brokerages Expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. American Outdoor Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AOBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen downgraded American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of -0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

