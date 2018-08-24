Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $195.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $195.99 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $663.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.87 million to $670.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $820.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $799.36 million to $841.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,731. The company has a market capitalization of $848.10 million, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $142,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $180,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

