Brokerages Anticipate Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,542. The stock has a market cap of $865.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.47. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Re/Max in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Re/Max in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Re/Max by 373.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

