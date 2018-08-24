Brokerages Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KVH Industries an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other KVH Industries news, VP Robert J. Balog sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $151,142.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,524.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,678,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.73. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

