Brokerages Anticipate Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Million

Brokerages expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report $18.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intevac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Intevac posted sales of $26.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $100.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intevac.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 3,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,612. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.80. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Intevac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.