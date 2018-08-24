Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,997. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 690,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 207,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

