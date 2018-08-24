Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.24). Curis posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 407.29% and a negative return on equity of 225.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Curis by 1,591.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 290,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $523,000.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,944. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

