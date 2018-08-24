Brokerages Anticipate Box Inc (BOX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). BOX reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 466.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $2,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $388,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,584,306 shares of company stock valued at $41,523,214 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.10. BOX has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

