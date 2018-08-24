Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.35. 2,232,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,285. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply