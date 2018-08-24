Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc (BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.35. 2,232,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,285. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock worth $3,196,371. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

