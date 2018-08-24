Brokerages Anticipate ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ASV also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASV. Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASV in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in ASV by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ASV by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in ASV by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in ASV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

