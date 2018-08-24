Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.39 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $84.00 price target on America’s Car-Mart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

In related news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $302,282.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,281.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 19,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,242,538.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

CRMT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.94. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

