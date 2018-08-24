BP plc (BP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BP plc (NYSE:BP) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings. BP posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 496,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. BP has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BP by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,753,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $252,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,854 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

