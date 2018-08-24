BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BP Midstream Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7218928140282 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BPMP stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.05. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 519.05%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

