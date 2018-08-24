Boston Partners Takes $1.75 Million Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,761,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 892,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $67,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock worth $798,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.65 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

