Boston Partners Takes $1.53 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter worth $68,064,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,117,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after acquiring an additional 333,676 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 419,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 290,703 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $20,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.60 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.